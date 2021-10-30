1 killed in central Las Vegas homicide

One person was killed in central Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 1:57 p.m. to the intersection of East Karen Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Younger.

Younger said that homicide detectives were responding and the investigation was ongoing.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

