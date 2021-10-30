79°F
1 killed in central Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2021 - 4:50 pm
 
One person was killed near central Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called at 1:57 p.m. to the intersection of East Karen Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Younger.

Younger said that homicide detectives were responding and the investigation was ongoing.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

