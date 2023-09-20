1 killed in central Las Vegas Valley shooting
Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley that has left one person deceased.
The call came in just after 9 a.m. for the 3300 block of Iberia Street, near West Desert Inn Road and South Rainbow Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
People are asked to avoid the area because of a heavy police presence.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.