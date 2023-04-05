1 killed in homicide near UNLV
One person was stabbed to death Wednesday morning near UNLV.
Officers were called at 8:58 a.m. to East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Aden OcampoGomez.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
