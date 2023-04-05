1 killed in homicide near UNLV

One person was stabbed to death Wednesday morning near UNLV.

(Getty Images)

One person was stabbed to death Wednesday morning near UNLV.

Officers were called at 8:58 a.m. to East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Aden OcampoGomez.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.