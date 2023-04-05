50°F
Homicides

1 killed in homicide near UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2023 - 10:28 am
 
Updated April 5, 2023 - 10:45 am
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

One person was stabbed to death Wednesday morning near UNLV.

Officers were called at 8:58 a.m. to East Katie Avenue and South Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Aden OcampoGomez.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

