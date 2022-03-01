1 killed in North Las Vegas shooting

One person was shot to death Monday night in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Dpeartment)

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10 p.m. on the 3900 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police officer Alex Cuevas.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering at least one gunshot wound, Cuevas said.

It was unclear if anyone had been arrested as of Tuesday morning.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

