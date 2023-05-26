1 killed in northeast Las Vegas shooting

A man was arrested in connection with a homicide in northeast Las Vegas, police said Friday.

Steven McLucas (Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department officers were performing a welfare check around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Nesting Way, near East Owens Avenue and Marion Drive, when they found a man who had been shot to death, according to a statement from the department.

Steven McLucas, 42, was arrested at the scene and booked on a murder charge. Police said McLucas was in a fight with the other man when he opened fire.

The man who was shot is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

McLucas also was charged in North Las Vegas with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and being a felon in possession of a gun in connection with a March 26 arrrest. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in July on those charges.

Clark County District Court records show he was sentenced to a year of probation in 2021 for aiming a firearm at a human and battery constituting domestic violence.

He violated his probation when he was arrested in 2022, according to court records, and plead guilty to child abuse. He was sentenced in November to six months in jail with three months of credit for time already served.

He is being held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center on the murder charge and is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

