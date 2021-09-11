87°F
Homicides

1 killed in shooting near Las Vegas airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2021 - 12:33 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed in a shooting near McCarran International Airport on Friday night.

Officers were called at 8:13 p.m. to the 5000 block of Spencer Street, near East Reno Avenue, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal.

One person was found injured and later died at the hospital, Roybal said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

