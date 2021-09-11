1 killed in shooting near Las Vegas airport

One person was killed in a shooting near McCarran International Airport on Friday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 8:13 p.m. to the 5000 block of Spencer Street, near East Reno Avenue, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal.

One person was found injured and later died at the hospital, Roybal said.

Further information was not immediately available.

