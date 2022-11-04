1 killed in shooting near west Las Vegas

Homicide detectives were investigating the killing.

One person was shot to death Friday afternoon near west Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 12:23 p.m. to the 200 block of Kipling Street, near South Jones Boulevard and West Washington Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

