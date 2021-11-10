1 killed near UNLV, police say
One person was found dead near UNLV Tuesday afternoon.
One person was fatally shot near UNLV Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called at 3:53 p.m. to the 3700 block of Hazelwood Drive after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Misael Parra.
Police found a victim who suffered from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.
Investigators found shell casings at the scene, Parra said.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
