1 killed near UNLV, police say

One person was found dead near UNLV Tuesday afternoon.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One person was fatally shot near UNLV Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called at 3:53 p.m. to the 3700 block of Hazelwood Drive after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Misael Parra.

Police found a victim who suffered from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

Investigators found shell casings at the scene, Parra said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

