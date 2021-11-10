69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

1 killed near UNLV, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2021 - 4:51 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One person was fatally shot near UNLV Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called at 3:53 p.m. to the 3700 block of Hazelwood Drive after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Misael Parra.

Police found a victim who suffered from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

Investigators found shell casings at the scene, Parra said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Former roommate: Ruggs ‘in good spirits’ amid crash aftermath
Former roommate: Ruggs ‘in good spirits’ amid crash aftermath
2
New COVID-19 cases in Clark County climb again
New COVID-19 cases in Clark County climb again
3
MGM and Caesars are selling. So who’s buying?
MGM and Caesars are selling. So who’s buying?
4
Ex-Raiders star Henry Ruggs due back in court in fatal DUI case
Ex-Raiders star Henry Ruggs due back in court in fatal DUI case
5
West Henderson may see large development near M Resort
West Henderson may see large development near M Resort
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST