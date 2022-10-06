1 killed, several injured after stabbing in front of Strip casino

At least one person has been killed and five were injured after reports of a stabbing in front of a Strip casino Thursday.

Police at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Police received reports of the incident on the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South just after 11:40 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Other victims are being transported to area hospitals with unknown extent of injuries, the release said. The suspect has been taken into custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

There are road closures in the area, and citizens are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.