88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Homicides

1 killed, several injured after stabbing in front of Strip casino

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2022 - 12:09 pm
 
Updated October 6, 2022 - 12:41 pm
The scene where at least one person has been killed and five were injured after reports of a st ...
Police at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The scene where at least one person has been killed and five were injured after reports of a st ...
Police at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, ...
Police at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, ...
Police at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At least one person has been killed and five were injured after reports of a stabbing in front of a Strip casino Thursday.

Police received reports of the incident on the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South just after 11:40 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Other victims are being transported to area hospitals with unknown extent of injuries, the release said. The suspect has been taken into custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

There are road closures in the area, and citizens are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Bettor wins $680K on parlay, then book sweats $900K payout
Bettor wins $680K on parlay, then book sweats $900K payout
2
CARTOONS: You won’t believe what generates outrage today
CARTOONS: You won’t believe what generates outrage today
3
Tilman Fertitta files plans for 43-story Strip resort
Tilman Fertitta files plans for 43-story Strip resort
4
CARTOONS: When Grandpa goes full MAGA
CARTOONS: When Grandpa goes full MAGA
5
Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of ex-Marine in North Las Vegas
Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of ex-Marine in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST