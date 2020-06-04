1 man dead, 1 in custody after southwest Las Vegas ‘shootout’

A shootout in an upscale southwest Las Vegas neighborhood left one person dead and another person in police custody early Thursday.

Las Vegas police officers investigate a homicide in the 8800 block of Canyon Saddle Drive in the southwest valley near Blue Diamond Road and South Durango Drive on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police officers gather at the scene of a homicide in the 8800 block of Canyon Saddle Drive in the southwest valley near Blue Diamond Road and South Durango Drive on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have a street blocked with tape at the scene of a homicide in the 8800 block of Canyon Saddle Drive in the southwest valley near Blue Diamond Road and South Durango Drive on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were still sorting out the details of a “complex crime scene,” said Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department during a 6:30 a.m. briefing.

Spencer said shortly after 3:30 a.m. a man who lived at a residence in the 8800 block of Canyon Saddle Drive near Pebble Road was standing in front of his home when a vehicle pulled up with two men inside.

The driver emerged, an argument ensued and a gun battle erupted. The driver was found dead in the garage of the home. The passenger was taken into custody.

Police were still investigating as to whether the resident was facing any charges.

Spencer said police were trying to determine what motivated the dispute. He described all the parties as men in their 20s.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

