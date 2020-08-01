1 man dead, 1 wounded in east Las Vegas house party shooting

One man died and another was injured at a house party early Saturday at a home on the 5700 block of Ruby Creek Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two men were shot, one fatally, during a house party early Saturday in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers were called about 3:20 a.m. to reports of a shooting at a home on the 5700 block of Ruby Creek Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane, the Metropolitan Police Department said. When police arrived, they found a man in the home’s doorway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene, police said.

Detectives believe the home was being rented for the party. About 3:15 a.m., people were leaving the party and an exchange of gunfire occurred outside the home.

Another man who attended the party was shot, and he drove himself to University Medical Center. He was expected to survive, Metro said Saturday.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

