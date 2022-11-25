1 man dead, 2 women injured in northeast valley shooting

A man died and two teenage women suffered non-life threatening wounds in a shooting at a northeast valley fast-food restaurant on Thursday evening, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

One man died and two teenage women suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting at the drive-through of a northeast valley fast-food restaurant Thursday evening, police said.

The 5:38 p.m shooting resulted from an altercation that turned physical between two men when the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim several times at a Jack in the Box in the 4300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North near Craig Road, said Metro Lt. Jason Johansson.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center and was later was pronounced deceased. One wounded woman was also taken to UMC and another remained at the scene, Johansson said.

A suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. He was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Johansson said he believed the individuals knew each other before the incident, although the investigation was ongoing.

Johansson urged anybody with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Tips can be left anonymously, he said.

