1 man dead after early Tuesday stabbing in central Las Vegas

A stabbing early Tuesday morning at a 7-Eleven at 998 E. Sierra Vista Drive resulted in the death of one person. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A stabbing early Tuesday morning at a 7-Eleven at 998 E. Sierra Vista Drive resulted in the death of one person. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died in a stabbing just after midnight Tuesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

He was stabbed in a convenience store parking lot at 998 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near East Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The man died just before 1 a.m. at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

He was chased by another man prior to the stabbing, homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said. The chase led them to near a light pole in the parking lot, where there was some pushing and shoving between the two. The man, who McGrath said was not armed, was then stabbed multiple times in the chest.

“I was told the words were, ‘You owe me money. Where’s my money?’ kind of thing,” McGrath said.

The attacker left southbound, he said.

After the man was stabbed, he stumbled toward some propane tanks outside the business. That’s where officers found him about a minute later, McGrath said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

McGrath said there were multiple witnesses in the area but police had not yet interviewed them all. He encouraged them or anybody with information on the stabbing to contact Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3251.

The fatal stabbing happened within a mile of a homicide Thursday at Shelter Island Apartments, 3770 Swenson St. In the shooting, 39-year-old Marcus M. Collins was shot at least 10 times, police said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

998 E. Sierra Vista Drive Las Vegas, Nevada