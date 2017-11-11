1 man dead after shooting, crash in central Las Vegas

A man was shot dead Friday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot dead Friday night in the central valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police discovered the man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen after his car crashed in the central valley about 8:20 p.m. Friday, police wrote in a statement Saturday.

Las Vegas police observed an SUV jump a curb and collide with a light pole and fence in the 2880 block of North Rancho Drive, between the two points where the road intersects with Decatur Boulevard. When officers stopped to help the driver, they saw he was wounded.

The driver was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers found a bullet hole in the SUV’s driver’s side. As of about 1 p.m. Saturday, Metro had not identified a suspect or motive in the shooting, the department said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man who died after his family has been notified. Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-838-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal writer Kimber Laux contributed to this report.

2100 North Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV