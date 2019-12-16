1 man dead, another badly wounded in northeast Las Vegas shooting

One man was slain and a second was critically injured in a shooting in northeast Las Vegas early Monday.

One man was slain and a second was critically injured in a shooting in northeast Las Vegas early Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jon Scott said at 2:47 a.m., three men dressed all in black appeared at the front door of an apartment on the 2300 block of North Exeter Drive, near East Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards. Gunfire erupted moments later, leaving one man dead on the porch of the residence.

A second gunshot victim was found inside the apartment. That man was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

“At this point it is unknown what the altercation, or reason for the individuals was, for being at the front door,” Scott said.

Scott said the deceased male is believed to be one of the three individuals who appeared at the front door just prior to the shooting. The individual who was critically wounded is believed to be a resident of the apartment.

“It is highly likely it is some type of robbery,” Scott said, adding, though, a motive “is unknown at this point.”

Scott said the only description available of the two fleeing assailants was that they were males dressed in black. It was not clear if they fled on foot or in a vehicle.

