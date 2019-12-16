1 man dead, another wounded in northeast Las Vegas shooting

Police are investigating a northeast Las Vegas shooting that fatally wounded one man and sent another to the hospital early Monday.

A Metropolitan Police Department command center is being used for detectives to investigate a fatal shooting on the 2300 block of Exeter Avenue, Near East Carey Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. One man died at the scene and a second was taken to the hospital in unknown condition after the 2:45 a.m. shooting. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a northeast Las Vegas shooting that fatally wounded one man and sent another to the hospital early Monday.

The incident occurred about 2:45 a.m. on the 2300 block of Exeter Drive, near East Carey Avenue and North Hollywood Boulevard, according to Lt. Swanveck of the Metropolitan Police Department.

One man died at the scene while the other was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

