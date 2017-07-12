1 man dead in shooting at east Las Vegas apartment complex

A man in his late 20s was shot dead Tuesday night shortly after coming to an eastern Las Vegas apartment complex with a woman he was dating.

One man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of an east Las Vegas apartment complex at 3700 Bonanza Road, Tuesday night, July 11, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man in his late 20s was shot dead Tuesday night shortly after coming to an eastern valley apartment complex with a woman he was dating.

He was shot multiple times about 10:30 p.m. at 3700 E. Bonanza Road, near Pecos Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The man died at the scene.

The woman told police she lived at the complex and he didn’t. They arrived at the complex, and the woman went inside an apartment. Detectives think the man was involved in a confrontation outside the building while she was inside, Lt. Dan McGrath said. Several witnesses told police they heard gunshots, and one witness reported a vehicle speeding away.

“We don’t know if somebody was waiting for him or if he was meeting somebody,” he said.

As of Wednesday morning, a motive wasn’t clear and officers were still looking for a shooter. The complex lacked security footage, McGrath said. Detectives were looking for other video sources that could help identify vehicles that might have left the complex.

The woman was cooperating with police.

“She’s obviously an important part of this,” McGrath said.

Police found the man lying in the parking lot between two cars. Seven or eight shell casings were found nearby, McGrath said. He was found with a gun in his waistband. Police said he didn’t have the chance to shoot it.

The man had prior felony convictions, which would have prohibited him from legally carrying a gun, McGrath said, adding he was still awaiting further information on the man’s criminal past. He had a gang affiliation out of California, but McGrath didn’t think the killing was a result of gang-on-gang violence.

“We don’t see too much of that,” he said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify him once next of kin is notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.