1 man dead in shooting at North Las Vegas 7-Eleven

An armed man was shot and killed inside a 7-Eleven store at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road early Monday morning, May 22, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An armed man was shot and killed inside a 7-Eleven store at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road early Monday morning, May 22, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was shot and killed Monday morning by a security guard at a North Las Vegas 7-Eleven after entering the convenience store and firing multiple rounds.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. at 3575 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near Pecos Road, North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said.

The now deceased man walked into 7-Eleven with a gun and began firing rounds, police said.

“We do not believe at this time that robbery was a motive,” Cavaricci said.

The security guard is an employee of an outside agency and not employed by 7-Eleven. However, he was functioning in a work capacity at the time of the shooting, police said.

There were a few employees inside the store when the man started firing, but no one was injured, Cavaricci said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner once his next of kin has been notified.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.