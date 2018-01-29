1 man dies after drive-by shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday, Jan, 29, 2018, in the 4200 block of Calimesa Street. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting Monday morning in the northeast valley.

Officers responded about 1:40 a.m. to investigate a notification from ShotSpotter, an acoustic technology Metro implemented last year that identifies gunshots and pinpoints their location, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Dan McGrath.

They found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of a house in the 4200 block of Calimesa Street, near Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital where he died, McGrath said.

No one in the neighborhood called police to report the gunshots or a shooting, McGrath said, but some neighbors at the scene told police they saw a white truck fleeing the area after the gunshots were heard. ShotSpotter recorded five consecutive gunshots coming from the area.

Police believe the shooting may be gang-related because of the nature of the shooting and because fresh gang graffiti was found nearby.

McGrath said detectives would continue to search the area for witnesses or home surveillance systems that may have video of the shooter or the man who died.

Homicide detectives also are investigating a second deadly shooting in the central valley that was reported about an hour after the Calimesa Street homicide.

