1 man shot dead during fight in northeast Las Vegas

Police investigate a homicide on the 4100 block of Eileen Street on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in a northeast Las Vegas Valley home.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the home on the 4100 block of Eileen Street, a small residential road near Walnut and Alexander roads, police said.

The man shot was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he died about an hour later. Lt. Dan McGrath said a man, about 40 years old, was shot once in the abdomen.

McGrath, with Metro’s homicide unit, said a fight between two men precipitated the shooting. They fought inside the house before one of the men went and got a gun.

“This is the second one I’ve been on today where somebody didn’t have to die,” said McGrath, referencing a homicide Tuesday morning on Decatur Boulevard. At the earlier homicide, the shooter told police he awoke to find a man in his apartment with a knife. He then shot him.

A man in his mid-20s was in custody after the Tuesday night homicide. He was cooperating with police.

There were two other people in the house at the time of the shooting. They were roommates, McGrath said.

He said a .40-caliber gun was used in the shooting and was found at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.

Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this story.

