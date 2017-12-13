1 man shot, killed inside trailer in southeast Las Vegas

Police responded about 10 p.m. to reports of a man in his 20s who was shot inside a trailer on the 3600 block of Twain Circle, near Twain Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a trailer in the southeast valley that left one man dead late Tuesday. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the southeast valley.

Police responded about 10 p.m. to reports of a man in his 20s who was shot inside a trailer on the 3600 block of Twain Circle, near Twain Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Dan McGrath. Between eight and 10 people were inside the trailer at the time of the shooting, and they were being interviewed early Wednesday by police.

Two men searching for the man who was killed arrived at the trailer and were let inside. They went into a bedroom, found the man, and shot him several times, McGrath said. The men fled in a minivan.

McGrath said this wasn’t the first time police had been to this trailer. There have been previous reports of drug activity at the residence.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from neighbors, he said. Police are still searching for suspects.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

3600 block of Twain Circle Twain Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas