1 person, 3 dogs killed in Las Vegas fire

At least one person and three dogs died in a fire in east Las Vegas Wednesday evening.

At least one person and three dogs died in a fire in east Las Vegas on Wednesday evening, police and fire officials said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene at 6223 E. Sahara Avenue, near Tree Line Drive, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Clark County Fire Department Chief John Steinbeck said firefighters responded to the the area and found a double-wide mobile home “engulfed in fire throughout the interior.”

Further information was not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.