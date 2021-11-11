1 person, 3 dogs killed in Las Vegas fire ruled homicide

At least one person and three dogs died in a fire in east Las Vegas Wednesday evening.

Scene of a fatal fire at 6223 E. Sahara Avenue, near Tree Line Drive, in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas resident and three dogs were found dead after a fire Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters were called at 4:19 p.m. to 6223 E. Sahara Avenue, near Tree Line Drive, where a single-story home was fully engulfed in flames, according to Clark County Fire Department Chief John Steinbeck.

Arson investigators soon contacted the Metropolitan Police Department, according to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

The bodies of one person and three dogs were found inside the mobile home, he said. Investigators believe the person who died was a female, but Spencer could not confidently confirm that Wednesday evening.

Spencer said officers responded to a domestic fight over property at the same home around 7 a.m. Wednesday. After the fire, officers spoke to all but one person who was home Wednesday morning.

Jeff Green, a resident who lives a few blocks away, said the smoke was so powerful his family thought it was coming from his own home.

“The smoke and the smell was almost overwhelming which is why we went to see if there was anything we could do to help,” he said. “Neighbors from all directions were coming in to see what they can do.”

Green said he didn’t know the people who lived in the home that caught on fire.

“It seems to be an isolated incident that the community won’t have to worry about.”

