73°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

1 person fatally shot in western Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2023 - 8:08 pm
 
Updated April 12, 2023 - 9:53 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was fatally shot near in the western valley Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. near the 700 block of Bloomingfield Lane, near South Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
MSG Sphere announces 2nd production, starting later this year
MSG Sphere announces 2nd production, starting later this year
2
CARTOONS: She once was a lady, but she ain’t anymore
CARTOONS: She once was a lady, but she ain’t anymore
3
LETTER: Joe Biden a spineless commander in chief
LETTER: Joe Biden a spineless commander in chief
4
Water rights: Feds could place burden on Las Vegas to protect California farms
Water rights: Feds could place burden on Las Vegas to protect California farms
5
Now Open: 7 new restaurants in North Las Vegas
Now Open: 7 new restaurants in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Man fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
Man fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
Man fatally struck twice in northeast Las Vegas hit-and-run
Man fatally struck twice in northeast Las Vegas hit-and-run
Woman fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
Woman fatally struck in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
Man shot, killed during dispute at east Las Vegas apartment complex
Man shot, killed during dispute at east Las Vegas apartment complex
One dead after two shot in Henderson overnight
One dead after two shot in Henderson overnight