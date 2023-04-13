1 person fatally shot in western Las Vegas
The shooting occurred near the 700 block of Bloomingfield Lane, near South Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive.
One person was fatally shot near in the western valley Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. near the 700 block of Bloomingfield Lane, near South Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.
