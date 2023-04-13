74°F
Homicides

1 person fatally shot near Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2023 - 8:08 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was fatally shot near Summerlin Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. near the 700 block of Bloomingfield Lane, near South Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

