1 person fatally shot near Summerlin

The shooting occurred near the 700 block of Bloomingfield Lane, near South Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was fatally shot near Summerlin Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. near the 700 block of Bloomingfield Lane, near South Buffalo Drive and Alta Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

