1 person killed, 4 others injured in shooting spree in Henderson

One person was killed and four others injured in an apparent spree shooting in Henderson Thursday morning that culminated at a convenience store.

Henderson police detectives are investigating an early morning homicide Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at a 7-Eleven store in the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities said a man and woman suspected in the random, multiple shootings were taken into custody by the Arizona Department of Public Safety for other offenses in the Parker, Arizona, area.

Henderson police said they were called to a convenience store at Center Street at 12:54 a.m. for a shooting. Police simultaneously “received several additional calls for service from different victims alleging that they had been shot at.”

Officers found five people shot in the 800 block of East Lake Mead. A 22-year-old man was slain and four others were shot and survived. Police said the survivors were a 23-year-old female, an 18-year-old male, a 53-year-old male, and a 41-year-old male.

Witnesses told police the suspects in the shootings were a white man in his 20s or 30s with a beard and a white female believed to be in her 20s.

“Both suspects were described as having tattoos or paint on their faces,” police said. “Preliminarily it is believed that the suspects were driving around the city randomly shooting at citizens with no apparent motive.”

At 7:30 a.m. the convenience store, a 7-Eleven, was closed, with crime scene tape blocking off the entry.

Paper and plastic debris was scattered on the ground in front of the store, which appeared to be left behind by first responders. In two separate areas, shattered glass covered the ground in the parking lot.

A man who lives across the street from the store said his wife heard gunshots overnight — he guessed around 3 a.m. — and then she heard a helicopter flying overhead. The man, who declined to provide his name, said the neighborhood surrounding the store has its share of problems.

“It’s a crime-ridden neighborhood,” the man said. “Thefts. Drugs.”

Other neighbors who live directly across the street said they heard nothing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

