1 shot dead at a southeast Las Vegas Valley apartment complex

A person was shot to death Monday night at a southeast valley apartment complex, Las Vegas police said.

The victim was in his home on the 4600 block of Vegas Valley Drive, near Nellis Boulevard, when someone came in and shot him, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said. Police responded to the scene just after 7:05 p.m.

The victim then jumped from a second story balcony and was shot at again.

The shooter fled the scene and the victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

4600 Vegas Valley Drive, Las Vegas,NV