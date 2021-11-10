63°F
1 shot, killed in alley near UNLV, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2021 - 4:51 pm
 
Metropolitan police talk to people at the scene where they are investigating a homicide near the 3700 block of Hazelwood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the 3700 block of Hazelwood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Traffic moves along Twain Avenue as Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the 3700 block of Hazelwood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police talk to people at the scene where they are investigating a homicide near the 3700 block of Hazelwood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide near the 3700 block of Hazelwood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A man was fatally shot in an alley near his Las Vegas home Tuesday afternoon.

Police were initially alerted to a shooting at 3:53 p.m. to the 3700 block of Royal Crest Street, near East Twain Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Investigators believe two men were in a fight in an alley between Royal Crest and Hazelwood Street, near UNLV, when one man shot the other, Johansson said. The shooter ran off.

Johansson said a 48-year-old man was found in the alley with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening.

Johansson said the man who died lived in the area.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

