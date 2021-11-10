1 shot, killed in alley near UNLV, police say

A man was shot multiple times in an alley near his home Tuesday afternoon.

Police were initially alerted to a shooting at 3:53 p.m. to the 3700 block of Royal Crest Street, near East Twain Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Investigators believe two men were in a fight in an alley between Royal Crest and Hazelwood Street, near UNLV, when one man shot the other, Johansson said. The shooter ran off.

Johansson said a 48-year-old man was found in the alley with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening.

Johansson said the man who died lived in the area.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

