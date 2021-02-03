54°F
Homicides

1 shot, killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2021 - 9:47 pm
 
Updated February 2, 2021 - 9:52 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northeast valley Tuesday night.

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the Desert Ridge Apartments at 7055 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near Los Feliz Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

They arrived to find a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

