1 shot, killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northeast valley Tuesday night.

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the Desert Ridge Apartments at 7055 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near Los Feliz Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

They arrived to find a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

