1 stabbed to death in northwest Las Vegas
A man was stabbed to death Sunday night in northwest Las Vegas.
Officers said two men were in a fight around 11 p.m. on the 700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Washington Avenue, when one man stabbed the other, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
The stabber, a man around 30 years old with a mullet, ran off before police arrived. The man who was stabbed went to a convenience store on the 800 block of North Rainbow and asked for help. He later died at University Medical Center.
Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.
