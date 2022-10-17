1 stabbed to death in northwest Las Vegas

A man was stabbed to death Sunday night in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers said two men were in a fight around 11 p.m. on the 700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Washington Avenue, when one man stabbed the other, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The stabber, a man around 30 years old with a mullet, ran off before police arrived. The man who was stabbed went to a convenience store on the 800 block of North Rainbow and asked for help. He later died at University Medical Center.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

