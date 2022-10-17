80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Homicides

1 stabbed to death in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2022 - 7:30 am
 
Updated October 17, 2022 - 12:02 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A man was stabbed to death Sunday night in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers said two men were in a fight around 11 p.m. on the 700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near West Washington Avenue, when one man stabbed the other, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The stabber, a man around 30 years old with a mullet, ran off before police arrived. The man who was stabbed went to a convenience store on the 800 block of North Rainbow and asked for help. He later died at University Medical Center.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
Barry Manilow closing in on Elvis’ Las Vegas show record
2
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
VICTOR JOECKS: Henderson hides crime surge from residents
3
Gordon: Time for honeymoon to end for Raiders’ McDaniels
Gordon: Time for honeymoon to end for Raiders’ McDaniels
4
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
McDonald’s Halloween buckets are back. Here’s how to get one
5
Pipeline’s end brings relief to eastern Nevada — for now
Pipeline’s end brings relief to eastern Nevada — for now
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST