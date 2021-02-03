1 teen dead, 1 critically injured in northeast valley shooting

A teenager is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in a northeast Las Vegas Valley apartment complex Tuesday night.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer arrives to the scene of a homicide near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the Desert Ridge Apartments at 7055 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near Los Feliz Street, after a report of multiple shots being fired. Arriving officers found a young woman dead, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Moments later, officers were notified of a teen boy who had been dropped off at North Vista Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Detectives believe the boy’s injuries are connected to the shooting that left the young woman dead.

Spencer said the shooting apparently happened as an argument was unfolding outside of an upstairs apartment. That’s when a man inside reportedly fired multiple rounds through the doorway, striking the boy several times and the woman at least once.

“After the shooting, two males ran from the scene on foot,” Spencer said. “They’re presumed to have gotten into a vehicle at that point. That’s how we’ve linked them to the person who was dropped off.”

The teen at North Vista was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Police were still searching for the person who dropped him off, whom Spencer said may be armed.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the young woman killed after her family has been notified.

The man who lives inside the apartment was taken into custody without incident, but it was unclear if he would face charges. Detectives hoped to speak with the teen boy once he was out of surgery, Spencer said.

No further information was available late Tuesday. Anyone with info may call homicide at 702-828-3521.

