1 victim in quadruple shooting in central Las Vegas dies

One of four people shot in central Las Vegas early Sunday has died as police continue to search for the gunman.

Police investigate a shooting Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, near Rainbow and Westcliff boulevards in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of four people shot in central Las Vegas early Sunday has died as police continue to search for the gunman.

Las Vegas police said officers were called at 1:52 a.m. to Rainbow and Westcliff boulevards for a report of four people shot. On Monday afternoon, police provided more information about the shooting, saying it took place after a fight during a dinner party at a restaurant in the 1700 block of South Rainbow.

“An altercation took place inside (the restaurant), prompting the business to close for the evening,” police wrote in a press release without naming the restaurant.

Police said four people involved in the confrontation then got in a vehicle and left the business. Moments later, while the group was stopped at the intersection of Rainbow and Westcliff, a second vehicle pulled up and an individual opened fire on the first vehicle. The four victims transported themselves to nearby MountainView Hospital. Two were transferred to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where a male victim later died.

The name of the dead man is expected to be released later by the Clark County coroner’s office. No details were offered by police regarding the surviving three victims or their conditions.

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in solving the case. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.