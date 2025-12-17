68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Person killed in shooting east of Las Vegas airport

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday, Dec, 17, 2025, in a neighborhood east of Harry R ...
Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday, Dec, 17, 2025, in a neighborhood east of Harry Reid International Airport. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
More Stories
Jose Gutierrez, right, who is charged in connection with a 12-vehicle crash on Nov. 18 that cla ...
Death penalty on table for man accused of killing 3 in 12-vehicle Las Vegas crash
Judge orders life sentences for duo who hit and killed retired police chief on bike
People are seen embracing at the intersection of Sleek Avenue and Vogue Street in northwest Las ...
Juvenile probation officer fatally shoots man, turns gun on himself, officials say
Tyler Johns leaves an initial arraignment before District Judge Tierra Jones at the Regional Ju ...
Prosecutors: Man accused of killing 11-year-old in road rage shooting may face death
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2025 - 12:09 pm
 
Updated December 17, 2025 - 2:02 pm

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in a neighborhood east of Harry Reid International Airport.

The shooting was reported just after 10:50 a.m. at a residence in the 5200 block of Greene Lane, near East Hacienda Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said just before 2 p.m. that it was now a homicide investigation.

Police are expected to address the media at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES