Person killed in shooting east of Las Vegas airport
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in a neighborhood east of Harry Reid International Airport.
The shooting was reported just after 10:50 a.m. at a residence in the 5200 block of Greene Lane, near East Hacienda Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said just before 2 p.m. that it was now a homicide investigation.
Police are expected to address the media at 3 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
