10-month-old Las Vegas boy’s death ruled a homicide

The Clark County coroner ruled that the injuries that led to the death of a 10-month-old boy in October were caused by physical abuse.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Atlas Culliver was hospitalized Oct. 20 after he was found unresponsive inside a home, according to a report from the Clark County Department of Family Services. He died the following day.

The coroner determined Culliver died from abusive head trauma with other significant conditions, including acute battered child syndrome. His death was ruled a homicide.

His mother, 25-year-old Jonaee Brown, was arrested Nov. 1 on a murder charge.

In an interview with Las Vegas abuse and neglect detectives, Brown said that she grew frustrated while trying to teach Atlas how to walk on Oct. 20, but “never took it too far.”

“If I did go too far, I didn’t mean to do it,” she then said, according to arrest report.

County records show the child’s family had been investigated by Child Protective Services at least once for allegations of abuse before his death, but the allegations were not substantiated.

