10-month-old’s death investigated as homicide

The Clark County coroner ruled that the injuries that led to the death of a 10-month-old boy in October were caused by physical abuse.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Atlas Culliver was hospitalized Oct. 20 after he was found unresponsive inside a home, according to a report from the Clark County Department of Family Services. He died the following day.

The coroner determined Culliver died from abusive head trauma with other significant conditions, including acute battered child syndrome. His death was ruled a homicide.

County records show the child’s family had been investigated at least once for allegations of abuse before his death. The Child Protective Services investigation found the allegations were unsubstantiated.

Local law enforcement and the family services department are investigating the boy’s death.

