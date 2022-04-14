10-year-old allegedly shot, killed by brother ID’d by coroner

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified the boy fatally shot in Henderson.

Dylan Houston, 10, was pronounced dead at 1:25 p.m. in his home at 193 Sicily Hills Court, near South Gibson Road and Paseo Verde Parkway, according to the coroner’s office.

The boy’s official cause and manner of death were still pending Thursday morning.

Henderson police said the boy was fatally shot Wednesday morning by his 14-year-old brother, who was arrested and booked on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

