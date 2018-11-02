11-year-old girl dies in North Las Vegas shooting

An 11-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in the far north Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night, North Las Vegas police said.

North Las Vegas police were called to the 6700 block of Courtney Michelle Street Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, and found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot. She died at University Medical Center. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police investigate a deadly shooting near Deer Springs Way and Lawrence Street on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An 11-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in the far north Las Vegas Valley on Thursday night, North Las Vegas police said.

Police were called to the 6700 block of Courtney Michelle Street, near the 215 Beltway and Losee Road, about 9:30 p.m. to reports of gunshots, said North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt. When police arrived they found an 11-year-old girl inside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to University Medical Center, where she later died, Leavitt said. Police determined she was shot inside the house from outside.

Several shots were fired during the shooting, he said.

One suspect, a 19-year-old man, was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition, Leavitt said. Police are still searching for multiple other suspects.

“We’re trying to determine the link between the house and the suspects,” Leavitt said. “We’re trying to do the best we can in the difficult situation we’re in and the family is in.”

Police asked anyone with information to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

6700 Courtney Michelle Street, Las Vegas, NV