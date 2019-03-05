14-year-old boy arrested in fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the October death of an 18-year-old man, a shooting that Las Vegas police believe was gang-related, the Review-Journal has learned. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the October death of an 18-year-old man, a shooting that Las Vegas police believe was gang-related, the Review-Journal has learned.

Miguel Magallon is facing felony charges of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and discharging a firearm within or from a structure or vehicle in connection with the Oct. 26 shooting of Aaron Rodriguez, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Tuesday. He was transferred from juvenile custody Monday evening to the Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records.

The charges of murder and discharging a firearm have a gang crime enhancement, which would tack on anywhere from one to 20 years to his prison sentence for each charge if convicted, according to the state statute.

Rodriguez, a North Las Vegas resident, was found lying in the roadway of northbound Pecos Road, near Haddock Avenue, after multiple residents in the area heard gunshots.

He was taken to University Medical Center, but died of multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

A Clark County School District spokesman said Tuesday that he could neither confirm nor deny whether Magallon, who had turned 14 just two months before the shooting, was enrolled as a student.

Further details surrounding Magallon’s arrest were not immediately available. A status check in the case is scheduled for March 13 in Las Vegas Justice Court, records show.

