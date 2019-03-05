14-year-old boy arrested in October death in northeast Las Vegas

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the October death of an 18-year-old man, a shooting that Las Vegas police believe was gang-related, the Review-Journal has learned. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the October death of an 18-year-old man, a shooting that Las Vegas police believe was gang-related, the Review-Journal has learned.

Miguel Magallon is facing felony charges of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and discharging a firearm within or from structure or vehicle in connection with the Oct. 26 shooting of Aaron Rodriguez, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Tuesday.

The charges against Magallon have a gang crime enhancement, which carries a longer prison sentence if convicted. He was transferred from juvenile custody Monday evening to the Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records.

Rodriguez was found lying in the roadway of northbound Pecos Road, near Haddock Avenue, after multiple residents in the area heard gunshots.

He was taken to University Medical Center, but died of multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Further details surrounding Magallon’s arrest were not immediately available Tuesday, but a status check in the case is scheduled for March 13 in Las Vegas Justice Court, records show.

