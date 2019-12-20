14-year-old dies after being wounded in North Las Vegas shooting

A 14-year-old girl died earlier this month, nearly three weeks after she was shot in the head in a double shooting at a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

North Las Vegas police investigate a shooting involving two people on Nov. 20, 2019, at an apartment complex parking lot at Rome Boulevard and North McCarran Street. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 14-year-old girl died earlier this month, nearly three weeks after she was shot in the head in a double shooting at a North Las Vegas apartment complex, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Amillion Scott died early Dec. 10 from complications of multiple gunshot wounds. She died at University Medical Center, where she was hospitalized following the Nov. 20 shooting at the Glenbrook Terrace Apartments. It was the 134th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 21st investigated by North Las Vegas police, according to records maintained by the newspaper.

At the time, North Las Vegas police identified the victim as an 18-year-old woman.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the apartment complex at 6551 N. McCarran St., near Rome Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found Amillion and a man who had been shot in the ankle, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

As of Thursday, Leavitt said, no arrests had been made in the case, and a motive for the shooting remained undetermined.

Amillion attended Legacy High School, according to the Clark County School District.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact North Las Vegas homicide detectives at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

