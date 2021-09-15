14-year-old suspected in July killing, police say

A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with a Las Vegas homicide, the second time a 14-year-old has been arrested on murder charges this year.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The unnamed teen is suspected in the July 31 shooting of Faris Martinez, 49, on the 1100 block of Toni Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue.

Las Vegas police declined to provide an arrest report for the child, citing his age, but online homicide logs maintained by the department say the shooter was a 14-year-old boy.

Martinez was found in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds. He died shortly after at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The suspected shooter is the second 14-year-old arrested this year by the Metropolitan Police Department in connection with fatal shootings, according to the department’s homicide log.

Police suspect Raymond Roseby, 28, was fatally shot by a 14-year-old boy Aug. 8 on the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Flamingo Road.

A total of eight teenagers, including four 17-year-olds, are suspected in Las Vegas homicides so far this year, according to Metro homicide logs.

In 2019, District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the Review-Journal he believed Miguel Magallon, 14-year-old suspect in a 2018 gang shooting, might have been the youngest person ever charged with murder in Clark County.

It remained unclear if either of the 14-year-old arrested this year have been charged as adults as of Tuesday.

