15-year-old faces murder charge in Las Vegas drug deal slaying

A 15-year-old arrested in a Feb. 16 slaying at a southwest Las Vegas Valley apartment complex has been booked at the Clark County Detention Center on murder and attempted robbery charges.

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch Apartment Homes in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Damon Hankins is charged in the killing of James Baugh, 19, of Las Vegas, at The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch Apartment Homes, 8975 W. Warm Springs Road. Police said in a press release that the shooting unfolded during a fight between Baugh and two other males over an “illegal drug sale.” Baugh was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Baugh’s death a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the chest.

Hankins was arrested shortly after the shooting. Las Vegas police on Wednesday denied a request for an arrest report and mugshot for the teen, citing his age.

