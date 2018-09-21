16-year-old arrested in slaying at North Las Vegas high school

North Las Vegas police arrested the suspect, who attends Cheyenne High School, in connection with the death of 18-year-old Dalvin Brown on the campus of Canyon Springs High School last week.

Sakai Kayin French (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police have arrested a 16-year-old high school student in connection with the slaying of 18-year-old Dalvin Brown last week on the campus of Canyon Springs High School.

Members of the Las Vegas FBI Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Sakai Kayin French on Thursday in the 3900 block of Diamond Gem Court in Las Vegas, according to police.

The Clark County School District confirmed Friday that French is enrolled at Cheyenne High School, also in North Las Vegas, as a junior.

“Through the efforts of the North Las Vegas Detective Bureau, with the assistance from the Clark County School District Police Department, 16-year-old Sakai Kayin French was identified as the suspect in the homicide,” the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release.

Department spokesman Aaron Patty said the FBI team is comprised of representatives of different law enforcement agencies throughout the Las Vegas Valley and the FBI and typically investigates high-profile murder cases.

Brown died on Sep. 11 at University Medical Center after being shot near the school’s baseball field.

French was certified as an adult and booked at the Clark County Detention Center for murder with a deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, according to police.

Superintendent Jesus Jara on Friday said the killing demonstrates the need for students and parents to say something if they see something suspicious.

“When you look at the situation that happened, it goes back to things that are happening outside of our schools,” Jara said. “As I said before, safety is our top priority. We want to make sure our children are safe, here to learn.”

