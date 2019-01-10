16-year-old boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy Wednesday evening.

Police work after a shooting near the intersection of Coleman Street and San Miguel Avenue in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, January 10, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy Wednesday evening.

Officers were called about 5:10 p.m. to the area of Coleman Street and San Miguel Avenue, a residential neighborhood near Simmons Street and West Craig Road, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Aaron Patty said.

#BREAKING Officers are working a homicide near San Miguel & Coleman. Avoid the area. #NLVPD PIO enroute for media. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 10, 2019

The boy found by officers was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, Patty said at the scene Wednesday night.

Police had not located a suspect or determined a motive in the shooting Wednesday night, but they do not believe it was random, Patty said.

“We are hopeful that because this was in a residential area that someone did see or hear something,” he said.

It was unclear Wednesday if the boy lived in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred. Patty said police were interviewing neighbors and trying to locate any video surveillance of the shooting.

The boy’s death marked the first homicide investigated by the department in 2019, Patty said. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the boy and determine his cause and manner of death.

Patty urged anyone with information to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.235723, -115.175619