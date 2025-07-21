16-year-old fatally shot at Las Vegas apartment complex identified

A 16-year-old boy who died last week after being discovered with multiple gunshot wounds at a Las Vegas apartment complex was identified on Monday.

Mikel Hill, 16, was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as the victim linked to a July 14 shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of North Tenaya Way, near Lake Mead Boulevard. Hill died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

The Metropolitan Police Department on July 15 had initially described Hill as a man possibly in his early 20s, who was found by responding officers and was transported to the University Medical Center, where he later died.

At a press briefing early July 15, Metro Lt. Monique Bulmer told reporters a suspect was seen leaving the crime scene on foot, but did not provide additional detail.

A Metro spokesperson on Monday said the case had been referred to the Clark County district attorney’s office for a self-defense review. Additional details were not provided.

