16-year-old suspected in fatal shooting of Las Vegas security guard

A 16-year-old boy stands accused of murder in the deadly shooting of a 75-year-old security guard last week.

Las Vegas police identified the boy, Anthony Okelberry, as a suspect in the death of Hursey Dale Addison, who was shot and killed April 22 while patrolling an apartment complex in the southeast valley, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said Sunday.

Okelberry was booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon, booking records show. Those charges have an enhancement, which carries a longer sentence if convicted, due to Addison’s age. Okelberry also faces counts of burglary, possession of a dangerous weapon on property or in a vehicle of a school or child care facility and possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, according to court records.

Addison of Las Vegas died from a gunshot wound to the head, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Police received word about 10 p.m. April 22 of an unconscious man lying next to vehicle on the 5500 block of South Mountain Vista Street, near U.S. Highway 95, police said.

Officers found Addison, an unarmed security guard at the complex, in a parking lot with a gunshot wound, police said. He died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Detectives spoke with several people who heard gunshots about 30 minutes before the man was found.

Further information on how police developed Okelberry as a suspect were not immediately available.

Addison’s death marked the 45th homicide investigated within Clark County and the 33rd investigated by Metro this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

