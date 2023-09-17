91°F
Homicides

17-year-old boy fatally shot in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2023 - 5:37 pm
 
Updated September 16, 2023 - 6:10 pm

A 17-year-old boy was killed Saturday in North Las Vegas after being shot multiple times near Interstate 15 and West Owens Avenue.

North Las Vegas police answered a call about a shooting at 2:10 p.m. in the 20 block of Webb Avenue, near I-15 and West Owens Avenue, and located the teenage victim, who was pronounced dead soon afterwards at the scene by medical responders, the department said in a statement Saturday.

The identification of the teen will be handled by the Clark County coroner’s office.

North Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information to share about the shooting is urged to contact the police department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

