18-year-old arrested on charges related to Jan. 2 homicide

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a Jan. 2 shooting homicide in northwest Las Vegas.

Prseyus Dennis was arrested Tuesday by the Metropolitan Police Department, according to a news release. She was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Darian Gonzalez, 29, died at the scene.

Just after 9:40 p.m. Jan. 2, Metro dispatchers received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive, near Smoke Ranch Road. A man later identified by the county coroner as Gonzalez was found inside of an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced him deceased.

While on scene, officers were notified of an additional male who had self-transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives determined the male was related to the shooting incident.

Metro detectives learned several subjects to include both victims were in the apartment at the time of the shooting. All subjects related to this incident were gone upon officers’ arrival. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

