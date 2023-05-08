84°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

18-year-old dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2023 - 12:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A teenager was fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas, authorities confirmed Monday.

Curtis Smith, 18, died April 2 at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Smith died a day after he was shot, according to Metropolitan Police Department logs. No suspect had been identified, according to Metro’s online records.

A police spokesman wrote in a statement Monday that officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:20 a.m. on April 1 at Tamara Costa Court and Sunrise Mountain Drive.

Metro declined to provide further information, citing an ongoing investigation.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Chris Brown, Usher reportedly in skirmish at Mayweather’s skate center
Chris Brown, Usher reportedly in skirmish at Mayweather’s skate center
2
Shooting at Las Vegas middle school under investigation
Shooting at Las Vegas middle school under investigation
3
Famed bar on the Strip is closing. Here’s what is replacing it.
Famed bar on the Strip is closing. Here’s what is replacing it.
4
Officials probe Texas shooter’s possible white supremacist views
Officials probe Texas shooter’s possible white supremacist views
5
Arizona man who fled crash returns to hospital later and dies, police say
Arizona man who fled crash returns to hospital later and dies, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Coroner identifies man killed in North Las Vegas shooting
Coroner identifies man killed in North Las Vegas shooting
Man charged with murder after fatal garage shooting
Man charged with murder after fatal garage shooting
Woman dies in northwest Las Vegas shooting; police release few details
Woman dies in northwest Las Vegas shooting; police release few details
1 shot at northeast Las Vegas middle school
1 shot at northeast Las Vegas middle school
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting
Teen jailed in homicide outside Las Vegas house party
Teen jailed in homicide outside Las Vegas house party