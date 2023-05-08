18-year-old dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting

The teen died a day after he was shot, according to Metropolitan Police Department logs. No suspect had been identified.

A teenager was fatally shot in northeast Las Vegas, authorities confirmed Monday.

Curtis Smith, 18, died April 2 at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Smith died a day after he was shot, according to Metropolitan Police Department logs. No suspect had been identified, according to Metro’s online records.

A police spokesman wrote in a statement Monday that officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:20 a.m. on April 1 at Tamara Costa Court and Sunrise Mountain Drive.

Metro declined to provide further information, citing an ongoing investigation.

