18-year-old fatally shot in failed robbery in east Las Vegas ID’d

The victim fatally shot during an apparent robbery attempt Sept. 16 in the east valley was 18-year-old Brian Lopez, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Clark County Coronor's office. (Review-Journal file photo)

The victim of an apparent failed robbery that ended in a shooting in mid-September was an 18-year-old Las Vegas man, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Brian Lopez, 18, was pronounced dead Sept. 18, two days after a shooting at an apartment complex on the 5300 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard, the coroner’s office said. Lopez died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called about 3:35 p.m. Sept. 16 to the apartment complex and found Lopez suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at University Medical Center, the coroner’s office said.

Homicide detectives believe the shooting was the result of a failed robbery attempt, in which two men likely were looking for drugs, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. Witnesses told police they saw the victim arguing with two men outside his apartment before hearing a gunshot.

The two men fled the scene before police arrived.

The shooting marked the 76th of 77 homicides investigated by Metro this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Anyone with information can contact homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

